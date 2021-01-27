Vermont man owes life to organ donating co-worker

Windsor, Vt. (WCAX) - Only 1 in 30,000 people are born with Wilson’s disease, a rare genetic disease that can affect the liver. A Windsor man has been dealing with the symptoms for years, but no longer, thanks to a special gesture from a co-worker he had never met.

When Steve Burlew was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver about 11 years ago, he knew a liver transplant was likely in his future. In 2019, Burlew was put on the transplant list. “I knew I needed to get this done,” he said.

Burlew works in the IT department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center helping users in the records department navigate the system. He was born with a rare genetic condition called Wilson’s disease, but it wasn’t discovered until he was 18.

“The body accumulates copper, which over time leaves damage to the body,” said Dr. Amir Qamar, a transplantation specialist at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center outside of Boston, where Burlew received his treatment. The doctors at Leahy recommended that he have a living donor, which could provide him the opportunity to get a transplant sooner, before more severe complications occur.

“In a live donor transplant, you’re taking a portion of the donor liver and transplanting it in place of the recipient’s old liver, allowing for both livers to grow,” Qamar said.

But the list of living donors is far shorter than the list of transplant patients. so steve and his family were nervous they wouldn’t find the right match in time. “It’s a very disconcerting feeling. That’s what I’ve been telling people. You just didn’t know,” Burlew said.

“I was upset for myself, but also for my sister. At the time, she was probably two-and-a-half, three, and I have had a great life with my dad growing up, but thinking of me being that age and having my father go through this kind of thing -- I couldn’t imagine,” said Burlew’s daughter, Kristin.

Kristin, along with other family members, took to Facebook in search of a potential donor. “This was kind of like my last-ditch effort because at one point his prognosis was like, if you don’t get a liver, you have less than six months,” she said.

The Facebook post worked. Burlew was told to prepare for surgery. He wasn’t told anything about the donor. But two weeks before the July first procedure, the donor introduced herself. “We started talking about where she worked and stuff and I’m like thinking, that’s in the same department!” Burlew said.

It turns out that not only did Burlew’s donor also work at DHMC, she was also in the IT department but in a different building, which is why the two never met before. “How does this happen? I mean, I’m still amazed by it,” Burlew said.

The donor, who declined to speak with us on camera, went through a month’s worth of tests and had to lose weight before surgery, walking 12-miles a day. “It’s just such a commitment to save my dad’s life. I could never be more grateful,” Kristin said.

The surgery went well and after a few bumps in Burlew’s road to recovery, his liver is now full-size and the Wilson’s disease is cured. All thanks to a co-worker who he never knew. A job well done. “She just decided that she was going to try and save my life and I’m grateful for it,” Burlew said.

Wilson’s disease may be uncommon, but the Burlew’s found out first hand, kindness isn’t.

As the transplant list continues to grow, the Burlew’s hope this story will motivate others to become living donors.

