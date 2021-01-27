Vermont seniors first-in-line for vaccination share experience

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - How are Vermont seniors first-in-line for the COVID vaccine feeling about their first shot? Channel 3′s Christina Guessferd went to the Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington, one of two clinics running in Chittenden County Wednesday.

Around 49,000 Vermonters 75 and up are eligible to sign up right now and more than half of them have since Monday. Many Vermonters living outside Burlington drove to the clinics at the Integrated Arts Academy and Winooski’s National Guard Armory, while others living in the Queen City could walk.

Clinic operators say they did have to smooth out some kinks in the system, but overall, patients say they were extremely pleased with the process.

“The whole thing was very good once it got started. Everybody’s being very cooperative and very patient,” said Harry Gardephe of Westford.

From walking in the front door to leaving out the back, patients spent about 30 minutes inside the Burlington clinic Wednesday. Two minutes filling out paperwork, five minutes at the vaccination station, then 15 minutes in the observation area scheduling their second appointment.

“It was good. It didn’t hurt at all. I hardly felt it,” said Beverly LeBeau, 81, of Essex Junction.

“It was perfect. I didn’t feel a thing. Couldn’t believe she did it,” said Johnathon Calcagni of Burlington.

“The injection was quick, fast, professionally done, and I’m happy it’s over,” Gardephe said.

Technology troubles pushed back the scheduled start time from 9 to 9:45 a.m. causing an average 30 to 45-minute backlog. The vaccines also needed time to warm to room temperature. Plus, parking proved challenging.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Did you mind having to wait a little bit?

Beverly LeBeau: No, it was fine.

“It was over an hour that we had to wait, but it was well worth it,” Calcagni said.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Is there anything you would like to see them do better next time?

Beverly LeBeau: Not really. I think we got in fairly well, close to our time to go in, and everybody was wonderful.

“Not at this point. I think they’ve done a really good job under the circumstances. They have a good staff of people, though. It’s the rest of the infrastructure that needs a little work,” Gardephe said.

Heather Danis, director of the Vermont Health Department’s Burlington’s office, says staff was teary-eyed throughout the day.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Why is today such an emotional day?

Heather Danis: The opportunity to provide some longer-term protection to people, it just feels like a gift to be able to do that for our community.

Danis says the whole clinic clapped when the first patient received their shot Wednesday morning.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Why is today an important day for you?

Harry Gardephe: It’s one step closer to freedom. Maybe we can go somewhere now.

Many we spoke to said they have plans to head to their winter homes down South after they receive their second vaccine dose. Mostly, they’re looking forward to getting their lives back, seeing friends and family, and traveling, but they say they know they have to stay patient for a few more months.

