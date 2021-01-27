Vermonters 75 and older to get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Vermonters 75 and older will be going out Wednesday morning.

Just under 30,000 Vermonters are scheduled to get a vaccine in the coming weeks. The first are scheduled to go Wednesday morning.

Nearly 28,600 people 75 and older have registered to get the vaccine so far. That means that about 58% of the 49,000 Vermonters in this age group have signed up.

It’s expected to take about five weeks to get through them all.

They’re not the first in Vermont to get the vaccine though. The first phase of the rollout focused on healthcare workers and people in long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 33,000 Vermonters had received their first dose. Almost 11,000 received both shots.

That means so far, the state has administered more than 55,000 doses of the COVID vaccine.

Click here for more information on making an appointment.

Related Story:

Thousands of Vermonters age 75 and up scramble to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.