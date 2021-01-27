Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and administration officials will hold a pandemic briefing Wednesday morning.

It comes as Cuomo on Tuesday said the state is “basically out of” coronavirus vaccine and urged federal officials to move faster on providing more doses.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. is purchasing 200 million more COVD-19 vaccine doses. Cuomo caled the plan a step in the right direction but that it’s still not enough.

Daily case counts and hospitalizations are dropping in New York but the daily average of deaths remains around 191 over the past week.

