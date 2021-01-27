Welch commends students for pandemic resilience

WODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont, on Wednesday commended high schoolers for their resilience during the pandemic.

Welch joined Woodstock High School students virtually and discussed his experience on Capitol Hill the day of the mob attack, the second impeachment of Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Students asked the congressman about bipartisanship, House committees, climate change, among other topics. Welch told the students he admires them for continuing their school remotely.

“You’re going through something that your counterparts have not had to do for literally 100 years. I’ve got to believe it’s hard. I’m older, my kids are older, I’ve got a steady job, it’s not a burden on me that it is in many cases on your parents or on you or on your teachers, to try to make the best you can out of what is a very difficult situation. So, thank you for your efforts,” Welch said.

He also asked the students to vote when they are old enough and told them their generation will determine the future.

