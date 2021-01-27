Advertisement

Welch commends students for pandemic resilience

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont, on Wednesday commended high schoolers for their resilience during the pandemic.

Welch joined Woodstock High School students virtually and discussed his experience on Capitol Hill the day of the mob attack, the second impeachment of Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Students asked the congressman about bipartisanship, House committees, climate change, among other topics. Welch told the students he admires them for continuing their school remotely.

“You’re going through something that your counterparts have not had to do for literally 100 years. I’ve got to believe it’s hard. I’m older, my kids are older, I’ve got a steady job, it’s not a burden on me that it is in many cases on your parents or on you or on your teachers, to try to make the best you can out of what is a very difficult situation. So, thank you for your efforts,” Welch said.

He also asked the students to vote when they are old enough and told them their generation will determine the future.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial,...
Sen. Leahy recovering at home following hospitalization
Emily Hamann
Mother of slain Vermont woman speaks out
Gov. Phil Scott delivering virtual budget address Tuesday.
Scott says COVID funding a rare opportunity to make lasting change
The first of 1,000 Vermont National Guard soldiers left Tuesday morning for a one-year...
Vermont National Guard members leave for their deployment
Graphic
Former Vt. trooper accused of luring child for sex

Latest News

WCAX's Celine McArthur discusses Burlington Police Transformation with Director Kyle Dodson,...
Kyle Dodson Interview Part 1 of 5
act
Vt. racial justice advocates call for action at Statehouse
Vt. racial justice advocates call for action at Statehouse
wilson
State to file charges against woman accused of shooting firearms instructor
norwich
Norwich University sees nearly 70 COVID cases