Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another blast of Arctic Air is on the way!

Winds will be picking up out of the NNW this evening, and temperatures will be dropping into the teens overnight and will hold fairly steady and then fall on Thursday. By Friday morning, air temperatures will be down near zero, but the wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s below zero, which is dangerously cold. It will stay cold and blustery for the rest of the day on Friday.

As always, dress in plenty of layers and make sure there is no skin exposed. And make sure the pets are indoors and the farm animals have adequate shelter.

Saturday will be another very cold day, but temperatures will moderate a bit on Sunday. Both days should bring us some sunshine.

We will get back to normal temperatures again as we head into next week. Monday we expect a mix of sun and clouds.

We are keeping an eye on a coastal storm which may clip us on Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated on that developing situation.

