BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The round of light snow that we have been getting since late Tuesday will be winding down in the morning, with just a few lingering snow showers in the mountains for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be just about where they ought to be this time of year, in the mid-to-upper 20s and low 30s.

Then get ready for a shot of cold, Arctic air after today. Winds will start to pick up a bit out of the NNW later today, and that will start to usher in that batch of cold air from Canada. Temperatures will be dropping into the teens overnight, and then they will hold steady and slowly continue to fall throughout the day on Thursday. By Friday morning, air temperatures will be down near zero, but the wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - will be in the teens and low 20s below zero, which is dangerously cold. It will stay cold and blustery for the rest of the day on Friday.

The weekend will feature a good deal of sunshine, but it will still be very cold, especially Saturday morning and during the day on Saturday. Temperatures will start to moderate a bit as we head into Sunday.

We will get back to normal temperatures again as we head into next week. Monday is looking okay with partly sunny skies. But we may get clipped by a coastal storm on Tuesday with some snow, just in time for Groundhog Day!

Takle it easy on the roads today, and brace yourselves for that bitter cold weather heading our way. -Gary

