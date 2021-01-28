2nd generation cop, native Vermonter honored for saving lives

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCAX) - We’ve heard about Vermonters doing some great things for others in our area during the pandemic, but how about a Vermonter hundreds of miles away in South Carolina. As Scott Fleishman shows us, this second-generation officer’s bravery and quick thinking, saved a life.

Myrtle Beach Police Officers Kurt Hunter and Nicholas Heard recently shared the rare distinction of receiving exemplary action awards from the city’s Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. The award has existed since 2013, but it’s only been handed out three other times. “It was a great honor to be acknowledged by the community like that,” Hunter said.

Officer Hunter is a Rutland County kid at heart, having lived there until his early 20s. “Wells, Pawlet, Manchester, Rutland. A lot of time at Killington. A lot of time at Stratton, enjoying everything we did up there,” he said.

His father, Cpl. Ed Hunter, is a retired Vermont State Trooper and is co-founder of The Vermont Police K-9 Association. “Being around other police officers and getting to know other police officers, it’s a family no matter where you go in the country, so it was kind of just natural to get into it,” Hunter said.

But it didn’t happen overnight. After graduating college, he decided to leave Vermont and explore the country and moved out to the West Coast before settling in Myrtle Beach and joining the police department.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: How long have you been an officer down there now?

Ofc. Kurt Hunter: I’ve been with the department just over four years now.

And in that time, there was really no call like the one Kurt received last December 20th. He was the first to arrive on scene at a house fire and learned there was a disabled man trapped inside. “Officer Heard showed up. We were able to breach the back door to the residence and from there we were able to get him out,” Hunter said.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Your dad, what was that conversation with him like?

Ofc. Kurt Hunter: It’s a two-way conversation of, you’re proud, but at the same time, what are you thinking? You’re not a firefighter. You don’t fight fires. But he understands it’s when you’re there and it’s time to go to work, you just got to do what you’ve got to do.

“Our award is to recognize those types of heroic actions,” said Barbara Prescop, president of Myrtle Beach Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. The group did what it felt was the right thing to do by honoring both officers Hunter and Heard

“Without thinking of their safety, they rushed in and that’s something most people won’t do,” said Tommy Chestnut, a former officer with the department.

To Kurt Hunter, it’s just part of the job, using lessons he learned growing up with a state cop in Vermont.

