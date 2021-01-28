3 inmates at South Burlington prison COVID positive

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three inmates at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says they are in isolation and close contacts are quarantined. The prison is in lockdown.

There are a total of 11 staff members and three prisoners infected with the virus across three prisons and the probation and parole offices.

Testing is scheduled for February 1.

