3 inmates at South Burlington prison COVID positive

File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three inmates at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says they are in isolation and close contacts are quarantined. The prison is in lockdown.

There are a total of 11 staff members and three prisoners infected with the virus across three prisons and the probation and parole offices.

Testing is scheduled for February 1.

