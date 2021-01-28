Advertisement

Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Public condemnation is growing over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday that he is “disgusted” by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his actress wife, Ekaterina.

They have been issued tickets under the Yukon’s Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (US$783) plus fees.

Baker resigned on Sunday as Great Canadian Gaming Corp. president and chief executive after a media report on his actions.

