Craftsbury Outdoor Center employee dies on cross country ski trail

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say around 4PM Tuesday afternoon, William Henchey, 67 of Morrisville died after suffering a medical event.

Police say, Henchey was cross country skiing and was found unresponsive by someone on the trail. That person performed CPR and then called for help.

Henchey worked at the Center as a groomer and race official. People who work at the Center, reached out to WCAX to say they are “devastated” by the news.

Henchey was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is not considered suspicious.

