Fine dining restaurants come up with creative takeout methods

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A big part of eating out is the restaurant experience, which has been robbed by the pandemic, so that’s forcing restaurants with more complicated menus to get creative.

Bistro de Margo in downtown Burlington says summer was great. But now that fewer people are out and about, they are continuing to innovate and get customers in. And like many others, they have to continue to do more to keep their doors open.

“We have devoted a part of the restaurant to a takeout window that we would normally have seating in,” said Melissa Baldwin, the general manager of Leunig’s Bistro.

She says takeout was always an option, but as they continue to trek through COVID-19, never have they had to lean on it the way they do now.

“We have really streamlined our takeout system to way beyond what we had before,” said Baldwin.

But even adding online ordering and expanding takeout, it isn’t a cure to loss in revenue. After all, takeout isn’t a one-size fits all system. And for one owner, it can’t replace the sit-down experience.

“Our food does not travel as well as some others because you know we present it well on the plate. We present it as well as we can on the box, but it is still not as good,” said Herve Mahe, the Chef and owner of Bistro de Margot.

Mahe specializes in French cuisine.

He says his customers have been a lifeline in helping them keep their doors open, regardless of how they are getting their food. But Mahe says he won’t settle. He wants to continue to offer customers the best he can.

“This is the same quality, it’s the same portion as we do in the restaurant. The goal here is to adapt over time,” said Mahe.

And adapt they have. Their latest idea is a spin on classic takeout.

“So it was a ‘Reheat and Eat’ formula. So you can order one course, two course, three course whatever,” said Mahe.

You order online, pick up the food cold, and follow the instructions included, sometimes that means finishing off the cooking so it’s fresh at home.

Restaurants like Leunig’s are considering and getting ready to roll out similar systems and they know of others thinking of or already practicing a form of ‘Reheat and Eat’.

And that’s what Mahe says is key, offering customers what they need in this moment so they return when they can.

“We try to kind of get everyone in the way we can and as much as we can send the Bistro De Margo experience out,” said Mahe.

Mahe says even if COVID is still hindering his indoor dining, if the coming summer is as strong as the previous one between outdoor dining and takeout, then they expect to be okay.

And Leunig’s say they found success doing meals that were ready to bake when you got them around the holidays, so they will be rolling out a new menu specifically for that in the coming weeks.

Baldwin says for those that don’t live in the immediate Burlington area or don’t want to cook, it made sense to create a new option.

“We wanted to offer something to our guests that wasn’t necessarily hot coming right out of the kitchen that they needed to eat that hour or so, but something they could take home and reheat that evening or even the next day and that has been really convenient for people to plan out a whole meal or so that they might not even have to cook,” said Baldwin.

Leunig’s also says they expect takeout to remain a prominent option even when the pandemic fades.

