Flowers laid for Dartmouth professors murdered 20 years ago

Half and Susanne Zantop
Half and Susanne Zantop(AP File)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, N.H. (AP)- Twenty years to the day they were murdered, friends and former colleagues of Dartmouth College professors Half and Susanne Zantop laid flowers and lit candles at a garden named for them.

The Valley News reports Irene Kacandes, a Dartmouth professor, helped to organize the remembrance on Wednesday. She called their deaths a “huge loss” for the college. Susanne was a professor in the German department and Half a professor of Earth Sciences.

They were stabbed to death in their home in 2001 by two teenagers who were convicted on murder charges. Both are serving sentences in New Hampshire federal prison. 

