Interim Vermont Law School dean faces multiple challenges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Law School has announced that Beth McCormack will serve as interim president and dean until they conduct a nationwide search later this summer.

McCormack will take over from outgoing dean Thomas McHenry, who announced his intention to step down last month. McCormack, who has served as vice dean and has been at the school since 2011, is the first woman to hold the position. She takes over at a turbulent time for the school. The board of trustees voted in October to consider moving the school’s campus to Burlington from South Royalton. The school is also facing financial instability.

Céline McArthur spoke with McCormack about her new position and the challenges the school faces.

