Advertisement

Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6

Officials said a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant has killed 6,...
Officials said a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant has killed 6, injured multiple others.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga, (AP) — Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System said five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to the hospital and one person died in the emergency room.

Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett says the leak happened after 10 a.m. at Prime Pak Foods in Gainesville.

He said firefighters arrived to find workers milling around outside, some with injuries.

At least four firefighters were also injured and take to the Gainesville hospital with what Brackett described as respiratory complaints.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Former Vt. trooper accused of luring child for sex
Gov. Phil Scott leaving Wednesday's briefing.
COVID numbers dropping; Scott promises vaccination rollout improvements
Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial,...
Sen. Leahy recovering at home following hospitalization
Norwich University in Northfield has reported at least 70 COVID cases among students.
Norwich University sees nearly 70 COVID cases
Courtesy: Essex Fire Department
Essex Police looking for driver involved in rollover crash

Latest News

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen charged in fatal shootings of 5 at Indianapolis home
Interim Vermont Law School dean faces multiple challenges
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry
FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, the alleged mastermind...
Pakistan court orders accused in Daniel Pearl’s death freed