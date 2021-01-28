Advertisement

Multiple cars involved in fiery Colchester crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say multiple cars were involved in a fiery crash on I-89 in Colchester Wednesday morning during the commute.

One car reportedly changed lanes and hit another. Then a car got hit by another car after it stopped in the road because of the first crash.

On top of all that, a fifth car hit both of those cars and caught fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The road opened back up shortly after.

