NH man charged with threatening Congress by phone gets hearing

(OYS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A judge is deciding whether a New Hampshire man accused of threatening to kill members of Congress in December will remain jailed while his case proceeds.

Thirty-three-year-old Ryder Winegar, of Amherst, is accused of leaving phone messages for six members of Congress on Dec. 16 threatening to hang them if they didn’t support former President Donald Trump. He was arrested Jan. 11 and had a detention hearing Thursday, during which a prosecutor argued he was both a flight risk and a danger and has provided inconsistent information to the court.

His attorney denied that and asked that he be released.

