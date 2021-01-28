Advertisement

NY nursing home virus deaths were undercounted, AG says

AP File
AP File(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents by as much as 50%, the state’s attorney general said in a report released Thursday.

Attorney General Letitia James has, for months, been examining discrepancies between the number of deaths being reported by the state’s Department of Health, and the number of deaths reported by the homes themselves. Her investigators looked at a sample of 62 of the state’s roughly 600 nursing homes. They reported 1,914 deaths of residents from COVID-19, while the state Department of Health logged only 1,229 deaths at those same facilities.

If that same pattern exists statewide, James’ report said, it would mean the state is underreporting deaths by nearly 56 percent.

