Police looking for missing Underhill teen

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are looking for a missing Underhill teen.

Authorities say Leydi Lopez, 18, left her house on Poker Hill Road to go for a walk Wednesday morning around 11:15 a.m. and didn’t come back.

She is described as 4′-11″ and 125 pounds, with tan, brown skin and black hair just above the shoulders. She was last seen wearing a blue/green jacket with a hood, black leggings, orange socks, and white sneakers.

Police ask if you’ve seen her or know where she is to give them a call.

