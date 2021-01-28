Crowded field of Rutland candidates sets record

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City has a record number of people running for government office this spring. Our Olivia Lyons spoke with some of the candidates who say they have been learning about the issues and are ready to get involved.

“There had been a number of divisive issues that had come up locally here of late and that oftentimes does motivate people,” said Jeffrey Wennberg, a former Rutland City politician who has held multiple positions, including serving as mayor for 12 years. “We have seen large numbers for Aldermen from time to time. That’s unusual but not exceptional to have that happen. But to have large numbers -- this is the largest field of candidates for mayor in the history of the city.”

Seven people are vying for the mayor’s position, including the incumbent. There are currently 17 candidates vying for just three open seats on the Board of Aldermen. And a record seven people are running for the school boards three open seats.

“Local elections mean a lot and anyone can be involved -- which is incredible,” said Marisa Kiefaber, a fifth-grade teacher at Rutland Town School and a candidate for Rutland City’s Schoolboard. She says having a large number of candidates on Town Meeting Day is a good problem to have and attributes the increased interest to national politics, COVID, and the Rutland High School mascot controversy. “There have just been so many things to grab people’s attention and people are paying attention and they want to be involved, which is awesome.”

Alderman Sam Gorruso is among the candidates running for mayor. He says he’s never seen such a crowded field. “There are a lot of disgruntled people that want to get in. And I don’t mean they’re mad-disgruntled, I think they’re looking to make Rutland better and they have their charge within them that they want to get in and help,” he said.

“The most recent debate in regards to changing the Raider name, that really struck a fire in me,” said Tricia O’Connor, who is running for the schoolboard. The local mother says she has substitute taught and volunteered in Rutland schools.

Both O’Connor and Wennberg say the lack of required signatures to get on the ballot this year may have invited some less-serious candidates. But O’Connor says she is optimistic and thinks a large number of people to choose from can be for the better. “There is more community engagement right now. People are just banding together and it’s becoming the small community that it used to be,” she said.

Devon Neary, a candidate for aldermen, says he’s not intimidated by the numbers. “It’s encouraging to see how many residents both young and old, are stepping up to get involved in the community, and I think it represents the deep pride in Rutland and readiness for change,” he said.

Rutland City will vote in person on March 2. Ballots will not be mailed automatically, an absentee must be requested. The city clerk says he expects between 5,000 and 6,000 voters this year. The average Town Meeting Day gets 3,500 voters.

