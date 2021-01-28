Rutland Regional Medical Center hospital unit in isolation, after another positive covid result

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Inpatient Medical Oncology Unit is in isolation after a fifth staff member tests positive for Coronavirus.

The hospital says as of Wednesday, visitor access has been restricted to the unit and the hospital is working closely with the Health Department on contact tracing.

The hospital is extending testing to any staff or patients who may have been in close contact, including those discharged.

Staff infected are in quarantine and will not return to work until they are medically cleared.



