Advertisement

Rutland Regional Medical Center hospital unit in isolation, after another positive covid result

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Inpatient Medical Oncology Unit is in isolation after a fifth staff member tests positive for Coronavirus.

The hospital says as of Wednesday, visitor access has been restricted to the unit and the hospital is working closely with the Health Department on contact tracing.

The hospital is extending testing to any staff or patients who may have been in close contact, including those discharged.

Staff infected are in quarantine and will not return to work until they are medically cleared.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Former Vt. trooper accused of luring child for sex
Gov. Phil Scott leaving Wednesday's briefing.
COVID numbers dropping; Scott promises vaccination rollout improvements
Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial,...
Sen. Leahy recovering at home following hospitalization
Norwich University in Northfield has reported at least 70 COVID cases among students.
Norwich University sees nearly 70 COVID cases
Courtesy: Essex Fire Department
Essex Police looking for driver involved in rollover crash

Latest News

Homelessness
Housing advocates shine light on homelessness in Vermont
U.K. COVID-19 Strain in Essex County, NY
Cross Country skier dies on trail
Craftsbury Outdoor Center employee dies on cross country ski trail
Homelessness Awareness Day: Advocates focusing on affordable housing for those in need
Homelessness Awareness Day: Advocates focusing on affordable housing for those in need