COVID cases force schools to go remote

There’s new data suggesting rural schools can keep COVID-19 out of the classroom by putting...
There’s new data suggesting rural schools can keep COVID-19 out of the classroom by putting safety measures in place.(WSAW)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - All seventh graders will be remote this week at Randolph Union Middle/High School after a positive COVID-19 case.

According to the superintendent of the Orange Southwest School District, a student in the seventh grade pod tested positive.

School leaders say contact tracing is complete and all parents and students that need to quarantine have been contacted.

They say out of an abundance of caution, all seventh grade students will stay fully remote until next Tuesday.

We’re told athletics will stop until Tuesday as required under state guidance.

North Country Union High School

We also learned that North County Union High School in Newport will go to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

In an email to parents, the principal says they are working with the Vermont Department of Health in assessing a positive COVID cases that could result in identifying close contacts in more than one school in the North Country School Union.

We’re told after school activities will also be canceled on these days.

