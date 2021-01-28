U.K. COVID-19 Strain in Essex County, NY

ESSEX COUNTY, NY (WCAX) - U.K’s strain of COVID-19 virus is now in Essex County, New York.

The Health Department says it was found in an Essex County resident after a random sampling was done as part of the state’s COVID-19 strain surveillance efforts.

That’s all the information the Health Department in releasing at this time.

Public health experts are working to find out the potential impact, including how the variant spreads and effects people who get it.

