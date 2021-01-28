Veterans receive second dose of vaccine

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Health care workers and the region’s most vulnerable are getting their second dose of the COVID vaccine. That includes veterans at the VA in White River Junction.

John Bacon says he had very few side effects from his first COVID-19 shot. The Navy veteran got his second dose at the VA Medical Center Thursday morning. “It is an honor to become one of the first,” Bacon said. We were with the 73-year-old several weeks ago when he got his first dose. He told us then, what he continues to feel now -- a sense of pride to be part of the process. “It’s just a good thing. I’ll still be safe, yes.”

After being fully vaccinated, recipients are expected to have up to 95% immunity to the virus. Arthur Kunin has a one-year-old grandchild. “I have seen him at a distance and I want to pick him up and hug him,” Kunin said. Kunin had a life-threatening injury during World War II, and because of his age, the virus presents an ever-present danger. “If I get COVID, I am a cooked goose.”

Seniors are at most risk to COVID-19, which is why they were first in line to get their shots, along with health care workers.

“A -- obviously to make sure that they get through it. B -- to enable us to continue caring for other folks by not being overrun,” said the VA’s J.P. Flanigin.

At the VA, about a third of the staff have received their second dose. At nearby Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, an additional 3,800 health care workers have been fully vaccinated, which experts say will ensure the health care system continues to run smoothly. “You can always create additional space, but you have to be able to staff that space with the appropriate folks to care for the population that comes in,” Flanigin said.

Meanwhile, the first doses of the vaccine are beginning to be administered to the general public. A mass vaccination program that is being organized, at times, by National Guard soldiers, at sites across our region.

“Feels good, proud, that I am American,” Bacon said.

Despite the rollout of the second dose, health care workers say that does not mean that people can start letting down their guard, and that they should continue social-distancing and wearing masks for the near future

