Vt. child care advocates make push for major investments - Pt. 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s largest child care advocacy group, Let’s Grow Kids, Thursday made a big pitch to lawmakers to overhaul the system in the next three years.

The event featured remarks from lawmakers and businesses who said child care was a limiting factor in their growth because it kept potential workers home.

The group estimates that effort comes will come with a hefty price tag -- about $200 million. That’s why they’re proposing the changes take place over several years so that lawmakers, business leaders, and other stakeholders can work on identifying where that money would come from.

In the second part of her interview with Let’s Grow Kids CEO Aly Richards, Cat Vigleinzoni asked if the governor’s proposed change this year are in line with their efforts.

