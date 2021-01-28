Vt. seniors line up for 2nd day of vaccinations; 77% of 75+ group registered

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont seniors Thursday lined up for day two of the age 75-plus vaccination clinics held across the state. Health officials say 32,600 have now registered for the shot, or about 77% of that age group.

About 150 Vermonters got their vaccine at the Collins-Perley Arena in St. Albans. Health officials say that works out to a total of about 900 residents at all six clinic sites operating Thursday. Many of those we spoke with say they are looking forward to traveling and seeing family and friends, but health officials say it won’t be safe to do that any time soon.

“I’m hoping to get out of the house for once in a while. It seems like we’re in jail not to go anywhere,” said Gordon Beyor of Alburgh.

“Be with my family. To me, that’s one of the most important things,” said Carol Austin of Swanton.

But these Vermonters who just got their vaccines say their routines will remain pretty much the same -- sanitizing, wearing masks, social-distancing, avoiding crowds, and limiting travel.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Why do you think it’s important to continue following COVID safety protocols?

Gordon Beyor: You’re not only doing it for yourself.

Carol Austin: They’re not sure yet on the science.

Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, says those reasons are exactly why the vaccinated should continue living a cautious lifestyle. “We know the vaccine can stop people from getting sick, and we are hoping that it makes it so they don’t get infected, but the infected piece hasn’t been proven yet. It’s still possible somebody could transmit without being symptomatic,” he said. In other words, you can be a carrier of COVID-19 even after you’re immunized.

Lahey says most people experience mild vaccine side effects that last a day or two and then they’re back to normal health by day three. A low-grade fever, body aches, and fatigue are common. “That’s just the immune system waking up and responding to the vaccine,” he said.

Lahey says less than 10% of people have more severe reactions, but he says a couple of days on the couch is well worth the effort of protecting yourself, your loved ones, and your community. And based on the high registration rates for the clinics, he says he’s happy that most Vermonters seem to agree. “I think that’s only going to improve. That as people see a safe and effective vaccine and as they hear the concerning numbers from the COVID epidemic, they’re going to be eager to do their part to bring us all back to normal,” Lahey said.

“I’m not worried about side effects at all,” Beyor said: “What happens, happens.”

And for the folks itching to get south. “I can understand why they want to get out of Vermont winters, but no. They just need to be cautious,” Austin said.

Health officials say as Vermont’s vaccine allocation increases, up to 300 people can get their shot at a clinic on any given day. Officials want to remind patients to come at their scheduled appointment time and no earlier.

