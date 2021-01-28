BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are here to stay through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will be dropping into the single digits, both above and below zero by the start of Friday, and not much warmer through the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for our region through Friday morning. Wind chill values could reach -20 to -30, hitting dangerous values. Bundle up if you plan to be outside for an extended period and keep pets inside.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with the chance of lingering snow showers. We could see some additional minor accumulation, especially in the northern mountains before clouds start to clear out by Friday evening.

The weekend will feature some sunshine, but temperatures will remain well below normal through Sunday. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper teens, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Monday is looking mostly cloudy, and then we’ll be tracking the potential for a nor’ easter on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs by then end of next week could be back in the low to mid 30s.

Stay warm!

