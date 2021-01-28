Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are here to stay through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will be dropping into the single digits, both above and below zero by the start of Friday, and not much warmer through the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for our region through Friday morning. Wind chill values could reach -20 to -30, hitting dangerous values. Bundle up if you plan to be outside for an extended period and keep pets inside.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with the chance of lingering snow showers. We could see some additional minor accumulation, especially in the northern mountains before clouds start to clear out by Friday evening.

The weekend will feature some sunshine, but temperatures will remain well below normal through Sunday. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper teens, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Monday is looking mostly cloudy, and then we’ll be tracking the potential for a nor’ easter on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs by then end of next week could be back in the low to mid 30s.

Stay warm!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Vt. trooper accused of luring child for sex
Gov. Phil Scott leaving Wednesday's briefing.
COVID numbers dropping; Scott promises vaccination rollout improvements
Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial,...
Sen. Leahy recovering at home following hospitalization
Norwich University in Northfield has reported at least 70 COVID cases among students.
Norwich University sees nearly 70 COVID cases
Courtesy: Essex Fire Department
Essex Police looking for driver involved in rollover crash

Latest News

x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late Night Max Advantage Forecast
Late Night Max Advantage Forecast