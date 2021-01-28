BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Get ready for a blast of cold Arctic air as we go through the day.

Temperatures on this Thursday morning are not much different from where they left off on Wednesday - mainly in the 20s. But a chunk of cold, Arctic air is waiting in the wings just across the Canadian border, and that cold air mass is going to get pushed in here on blustery NNW winds as they pick up throughout the day. As temperatures fall through the 20s and teens this afternoon, those increasingly brisk winds will make it feel like it’s in the single digits below zero. It will just keep getting colder & colder as we go through the night. By Friday morning, around daybreak time, actual air temperatures will be a few degrees either side of zero, but the wind chills - those “feels-like” temperatures - will be in the teens and 20s below zero, which is dangerously cold. Any exposed skin could get frostbite in a short amount of time, so make sure you are well covered up and bundled up. It will stay cold and blustery throughout the day on Friday, with wind chills in the single digits and low teens below zero.

The wind will settle down a bit for Friday night into Saturday morning, but it will still be a very cold morning with most of us dropping below zero for actual air temperatures.

The weekend will feature a good deal of sunshine, especially on Sunday, but it will be staying cold, especially for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will bounce back a bit on Sunday.

We’ll get our temperatures back up to normal levels as we head into next week . . . and into February! A coastal storm may get close enough to bring us accumulating snow for Groundhog Day on Tuesday, with snow showers lingering into Wednesday. We will be closely tracking that storm over the next several days.

Bundle up and try to stay warm over the next few days. Check on any neighbors who may have issues with these dangerously cold conditions. -Gary

