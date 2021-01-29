Advertisement

Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance

The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.

A statement released late Thursday says two of the soldiers are in critical condition.

The 1st Armored Division says all 11 soldiers have been placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The statement says the incident is under investigation.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leydi Lopez
Police looking for missing Underhill teen, seeking drivers of 2 vehicles
Courtesy: Aaron Beliveau
Multiple cars involved in fiery Colchester crash
Rutland hospital unit in isolation after 5 staffers test positive
File photo
Craftsbury Outdoor Center employee dies on cross country ski trail
File photo
New COVID strain reported in Essex County, NY

Latest News

Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu
FILE houses
Vermont realtors: more buyers, not enough sellers
Moderna vaccine
Moderna advises Springfield Hospital vaccine supply can be used
Burlington Police release body camera footage
Burlington Police release body camera footage from early January arrest