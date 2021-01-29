Advertisement

Burlington Police release body camera footage from early January arrest

Burlington Police release body camera footage
Burlington Police release body camera footage(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The body camera footage from the arrest of a teenager in Burlington has now been released and we expect to hear more information about it on Friday.

It involves an altercation between Burlington officers and 19-year-old Mbayayenge Mafuta.

Police say he was a person of interest in an attempted car theft after reports someone had attempted to break into a car with a screw driver.

Police say when officers tried speaking with him, he became confrontational and officers tried to detain him.

They say he assaulted the officers, but the body camera was knocked off the officer in the encounter.

Click here to view all of the footage.

The department will be taking additional questions on Friday regarding the video.

Related Stories:

Burlington Police: Teen punched and choked two officers

Teen arrested twice within the last week in Burlington

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leydi Lopez
Police looking for missing Underhill teen, seeking drivers of 2 vehicles
Courtesy: Aaron Beliveau
Multiple cars involved in fiery Colchester crash
Rutland hospital unit in isolation after 5 staffers test positive
File photo
Craftsbury Outdoor Center employee dies on cross country ski trail
File photo
New COVID strain reported in Essex County, NY

Latest News

FILE houses
Vermont realtors: more buyers, not enough sellers
Moderna vaccine
Moderna advises Springfield Hospital vaccine supply can be used
Celine and Matt
Political Analysis: Balance of power in U.S. Senate in jeopardy?
Alburgh fatal fire
Man dead after house fire in Alburgh