Burlington Police release body camera footage from early January arrest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The body camera footage from the arrest of a teenager in Burlington has now been released and we expect to hear more information about it on Friday.

It involves an altercation between Burlington officers and 19-year-old Mbayayenge Mafuta.

Police say he was a person of interest in an attempted car theft after reports someone had attempted to break into a car with a screw driver.

Police say when officers tried speaking with him, he became confrontational and officers tried to detain him.

They say he assaulted the officers, but the body camera was knocked off the officer in the encounter.

Click here to view all of the footage.

The department will be taking additional questions on Friday regarding the video.

Related Stories:

Burlington Police: Teen punched and choked two officers

Teen arrested twice within the last week in Burlington

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.