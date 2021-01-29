Community service groups check-in with seniors during cold snap

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold days bring concern about making sure area seniors are safe. Vermont has statewide programs to help low-income seniors living on their own and others who might be exposed to the frigid temperatures. Olivia Lyons has more on how COVID has changed those efforts.

“We are always going to have these extremely cold spells that are a great concern to Vermonters, and especially those in need. And during a pandemic, the time now is worse than ever for people to try to make ends meet,” said Tom Donahue with BROC Community Action. The Rutland-based nonprofit takes part in a statewide heating assistance program for those trying to keep warm. Donahue says they get hundreds of calls each week, but on extremely cold days, there is a big uptick. “It oftentimes happens at these times, like today, when the phone begins to ring off the hook because you’re in subzero wind chills that people realize they’ve got to get help.”

The group also typically assists with warming shelters for the homeless, but with the pandemic, Rutland Mayor David Allaire says it’s not possible to host one. Instead, he says most homeless individuals are living in hotels and motels through a state-run program. “We have some organizations in the community who do a tremendous job. And then the program that’s put on by the state, so marshaling all of those forces together, I think we can address the situation,” he said.

And over at the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, volunteers reach out to as many folks as they can, especially those who may be at a higher risk to check in on them. “Pre-COVID, it was a mix -- certainly of in-person and phone calls,” said the group’s Chris Adams.

Through their senior helpline, they re-direct seniors to other organizations, including BROC Community Action.

