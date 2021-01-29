Advertisement

Could vaccination incentives be the key to reaching herd immunity?

AP File
AP File(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new study from the University of Vermont suggests that offering people financial incentives could be effective at getting people to get the shot.

This week’s vaccine rollout in Vermont has seen high demand. But Experts say that at least 70 to 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity from COVID-19. To that end, some companies like Trader Joe’s, Dollar General, and Aldi are offering financial incentives to their workers.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Stephen Higgins, a psychiatry professor and director of the Vermont Center on Behavior and Health, about the study.

