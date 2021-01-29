Essex County, N.Y. gives green light to higher-risk youth sports

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Essex County Health Department is giving the go-ahead to higher-risk youth sports.

Starting Monday, sports like ice hockey, wrestling, football, basketball and martial arts are allowed to resume for K-12th graders in the county.

School districts should be following the guidance issued by the health department, including a safety plan.

However, school district leaders don’t have to offer sports they don’t feel comfortable having their students play.

We’re told the 7-day rolling average percent positivity in Essex County must remain at or below 4 percent and hospitals can’t be overwhelmed.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.