Friday’s NEK Day at the Statehouse to be virtual

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Northeast Kingdom Day is happening on Friday at the Vermont Statehouse and you’re invited to join virtually.

Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and nearly every legislator from the Northeast Kingdom will be participating.

More than 150 residents have already registered.

The goal is for people from that part of the state to share their needs and priorities and learn what’s happening at the state-level.

Click here to sign up to join the conversation.

