Governor Phil Scott to hold pandemic press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders are holding a pandemic press conference Friday morning.

The vaccine rollout this week will likely be a big topic as more than 32,000 eligible Vermonters have signed up.

We could get more information about the next phase of the rollout.

We also expect to hear more about college students returning to Vermont for the semester. Currently Norwich University has dozens of positive cases among students.

