Man dead after house fire in Alburgh

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) -Police say Thursday afternoon, at around 3:00 PM the Alburgh Fire Department responded to 124 Winter Lane for a structure fire. During the fire, Firefighter’s learned that someone may be inside. Firefighters entered the home and located a male, who was deceased.

The fire was determined to be started in the living room. The cause is still under investigation. The home suffered fire, heat and smoke damage estimated to be in excess of $50,000. The deceased male was transported to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Police say there is no indication of foul play.

The death investigation is ongoing and is pending an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified. The fire is not considered suspicious.

