Maskless NH lawmaker runs hearings after out-of-state trip

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House speaker’s office says a Republican state legislator was permitted to lead public hearings Friday a day after he returned from Florida because he met criteria for breaking quarantine. But he failed to cover his face as required for more than three hours.

Rep. Al Baldasaro of Londonderry led hearings Friday with several committee members joining him in person at the Statehouse complex and the public participating via phone. The speaker’s office lawmakers have been deemed “critical infrastructure staff” who can work during quarantine if they meet certain criteria, including wearing a mask.

Baldasaro eventually put on a face shield. He said sarcastically that he didn’t want Democrats watching from home to get COVID.

