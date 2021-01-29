Advertisement

Maskless NH lawmaker runs hearings after out-of-state trip

New Hampshire Rep. Al Baldasaro wears a "Trump 2020" face mask during a legislative session in...
New Hampshire Rep. Al Baldasaro wears a "Trump 2020" face mask during a legislative session in Durham June 11.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House speaker’s office says a Republican state legislator was permitted to lead public hearings Friday a day after he returned from Florida because he met criteria for breaking quarantine. But he failed to cover his face as required for more than three hours.

Rep. Al Baldasaro of Londonderry led hearings Friday with several committee members joining him in person at the Statehouse complex and the public participating via phone. The speaker’s office lawmakers have been deemed “critical infrastructure staff” who can work during quarantine if they meet certain criteria, including wearing a mask.

Baldasaro eventually put on a face shield. He said sarcastically that he didn’t want Democrats watching from home to get COVID.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Leydi Lopez
Police looking for missing Underhill teen, seeking drivers of 2 vehicles
Courtesy: Aaron Beliveau
Multiple cars involved in fiery Colchester crash
Rutland hospital unit in isolation after 5 staffers test positive
File photo
Craftsbury Outdoor Center employee dies on cross country ski trail
File photo
New COVID strain reported in Essex County, NY

Latest News

Montreal man pleads not guilty in cocaine trafficking pot
What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’
AP File
NY data show nursing home deaths undercounted by thousands
Burlington Police release body camera footage
Burlington Police release body camera footage from early January arrest