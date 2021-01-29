Advertisement

Meat Cleaver murder suspect found competent to stand trial

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver and badly injuring the mother-in-law is competent to stand trial, according to his latest mental health evaluation.

Aita Gurung was first charged back in 2017 for the attack that killed Yogeswari Khadka and badly injured her mother. His mental health has been in question from the beginning and the county prosecutor eventually dropped the charges last year. But Attorney General T.J. Donovan reopened the case along with other cases Chittenden County cases that were dropped.

Gurung’s defense team and the state have agreed with the new mental health findings and will allow the case to move forward. There is concern that if Gurung were moved to a prison pre-trial that his mental health could get worse and lead to a possible lapse in competency.

Gurung is currently in the custody of the Department of Mental Health.

Related Stories:

Attorney general gets new hearing in case of accused cleaver killer

Hospitalization ordered for accused cleaver killer

Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again

Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison

What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer

Alleged cleaver killer found not competent to stand trial

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leydi Lopez
Police looking for missing Underhill teen, seeking drivers of 2 vehicles
Courtesy: Aaron Beliveau
Multiple cars involved in fiery Colchester crash
Rutland hospital unit in isolation after 5 staffers test positive
File photo
Craftsbury Outdoor Center employee dies on cross country ski trail
File photo
New COVID strain reported in Essex County, NY

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott responds to petition asking him to leave GOP
beds
Stuck in Vermont: Chittenden County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes beds for Kids
GURUNG
Meat Cleaver murder suspect found competent to stand trial
petition
Petition to remove Phil Scott from Republican Party