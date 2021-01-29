Moderna advises Springfield Hospital vaccine supply can be used

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department says about 860 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine that was believed to have been spoiled, is safe to use.

On Tuesday, Springfield Hospital notified state officials of concerns that its refrigerated vaccine may have reached a temperature slightly above the manufacturer’s recommended maximum. General guidelines from Moderna provided to all states indicated that in such a situation the doses may need to be discarded. None of the vaccine had been discarded as the state, and hospital waited for the results of the manufacturer’s review.

The Vermont Health Department, and the hospital worked with Moderna to review the specifics of the case. Based on a deeper review and totality of the facts, Moderna determined none of the doses were impacted by temperature inconsistencies and can be used with full public confidence.

The Department is working with Springfield Hospital to investigate the storage issues and is conducting a site visit. Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said he appreciates the hospital’s proactive efforts in alerting the state of the situation and in its cooperation during this review.

“The public can have confidence in the care and vaccine they receive from Springfield Hospital,” said Dr. Levine.

As of Wednesday morning, only 99 or 0.1% of doses in the state have been considered non-viable or wastage.

Additional information will be available during Governor Phil Scott’s COVID-19 Press Briefing Friday morning at 11:00 a.m.

