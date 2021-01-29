Montreal man pleads not guilty in cocaine trafficking pot

BURLINGTON Vt. - (AP) A 39-year-old Montreal man has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge that he took part in a plot to bring up to 1,500 kilograms of cocaine to Vermont from Peru.

Georges Yaghmour entered the plea Friday during a video hearing of Vermont’s U.S. District Court. Court documents say the cocaine that was to be imported into the United States was for further international export. Authorities say the case is part of the same plan that resulted in the kidnapping of a couple from Moira, New York, in late September.

Officials say the couple was smuggled across the border into Canada before being rescued by Quebec police.

