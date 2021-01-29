Advertisement

Montreal man pleads not guilty in cocaine trafficking pot

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON Vt. - (AP) A 39-year-old Montreal man has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge that he took part in a plot to bring up to 1,500 kilograms of cocaine to Vermont from Peru.

Georges Yaghmour entered the plea Friday during a video hearing of Vermont’s U.S. District Court. Court documents say the cocaine that was to be imported into the United States was for further international export. Authorities say the case is part of the same plan that resulted in the kidnapping of a couple from Moira, New York, in late September.

Officials say the couple was smuggled across the border into Canada before being rescued by Quebec police. 

Related Story:

Man charged in plot to bring cocaine to Vermont from Peru

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Leydi Lopez
Police looking for missing Underhill teen, seeking drivers of 2 vehicles
Courtesy: Aaron Beliveau
Multiple cars involved in fiery Colchester crash
Rutland hospital unit in isolation after 5 staffers test positive
File photo
Craftsbury Outdoor Center employee dies on cross country ski trail
File photo
New COVID strain reported in Essex County, NY

Latest News

New Hampshire Rep. Al Baldasaro wears a "Trump 2020" face mask during a legislative session in...
Maskless NH lawmaker runs hearings after out-of-state trip
What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’
AP File
NY data show nursing home deaths undercounted by thousands
Burlington Police release body camera footage
Burlington Police release body camera footage from early January arrest