New Hampshire summer camps seek updated virus guidance

File photo
File photo(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s summer camp operators are seeking updated guidance by March 1 in preparation for their next season.

Only four of the state’s 95 overnight summer camps opened last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hoping to change that this year, the New Hampshire Camp Directors Association, Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire and the YMCA presented their concerns Thursday to the governor’s economic reopening task force.

The organizations said camps need guidance soon so they have time to plan, hire and train staff, communicate with parents and enroll and prepare campers.

