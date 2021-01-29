Advertisement

Norwich Athletics on department-wide pause

By Mike McCune
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Norwich University athletic department announced a pause in athletic activities for its men’s and women’s programs until at least Feb. 3 due to an increase in the number of positive cases within the Norwich campus community.

Norwich winter varsity sports teams will not begin practice until Feb. 3 at the earliest, pending the status of COVID-19 cases on campus at that time. Norwich University officials, in conjunction with local health officials, will continue to closely monitor the situation to inform next steps. The priority will remain the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.

The Norwich University men’s and women’s hockey teams were scheduled to open their seasons on Friday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 6 with a home-and-home series vs. Castleton University. All four of those games have been postponed, though school administrators have expressed their commitment to play as soon as it is safe to do so.

