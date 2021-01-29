NY county health departments cope with unpredictable vaccine supply

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (WCAX) - New York state has given out just under 1.8 million doses of COVID vaccine in the last seven weeks, but Governor Cuomo says it’s not enough, and on Friday he again called on the new federal administration to invoke the Defense Production Act.

Cuomo says 100 percent of the COVID vaccine allocated to the state from the federal government has been used but that they need more. He says at this rate it could take up to nine months to vaccinate the country. “The federal government can say to private companies, you must produce this product,” Cuomo said.

The Biden Administration is upping the state’s doses by 16 percent, which is welcome news to local health departments. Essex County health officials say the rollout was different than past mass vaccinations because of both the temperature requirements and where it was sent first.

“It went to hospitals, which is unique. It went to pharmacies, which picked a different population, and then it trickled down to the health departments,” said the health department’s Linda Beers. She says they’re in charge of the 1B group of essential workers including teachers, first responders, and grocery store workers. “That’s a big chunk of people in Essex County.”

Beers says they are not receiving the vaccine dose amounts they are requesting from the state. “Out of seven weeks, we’ve gotton three weeks of vaccine. We order 1,000 doses last week and we received 100,” she said. “That’s really a supply and demand issue and I don’t believe it’s unique to New York. I believe everybody wants vaccine and there just isn’t enough to go around.”

The governor said for local health departments to not schedule appointments until they know their allocations from the state. He says the Biden administration is now letting states know allocations for three weeks in advance to improve planning.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.