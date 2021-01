BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are a bonded pair of bunnies named Harold and Kumar.

These adventurous rabbits are looking for their next home. A place to roam around and eat as much salad as they can.

Trianna Kozak from the Chittenden County Humane Society has more on these bunnies on their website.

