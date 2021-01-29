Police: Underhill teen found safe out of state

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say an Underhill teen missing since Wednesday morning has been found safe out of state.

After a two-day search, police say 18-year-old Leydi Lopez spoke with investigators Friday and told them she left Vermont voluntarily and wished to remain out of the state. They say since no criminal conduct took place, the case is closed.

Lopez left her house on Poker Hill Road to go for a walk Wednesday morning around 11:15 a.m. and didn’t come back. That triggered a massive search in the area on Wednesday and Thursday involving multiple agencies.

Officials say Lopez moved to the area just a couple of months ago and that it was not unusual for her to take walks.

It’s still unclear where Lopez was found and why the Mount Mansfield Union High School student left, but police say she is a legal adult and has the right to do what she wants.

