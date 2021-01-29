Advertisement

Queensbury nurse struck by snowplow

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLENN FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - New York authorities are investigating the death of a Glenn Falls nurse who was struck by a snowplow.

The Post Star reports that Kristen Stevenson of Queensbury was struck after 5 p.m. near the loading dock at Glens Falls Hospital. Glens Falls Police Chief Joseph Boisclair said a preliminary investigation indicates that Stevenson unknowingly walked behind the snowplow while the vehicle was backing up. The crash remains under investigation. Glens Falls Hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew said Stevenson, a nurse in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, started in May 2011 and was loved by all.

Stevenson received the Pritzker Memorial Scholarship Award in 2020.

