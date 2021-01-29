RRMC Oncology unit not impacted by positive COVID cases

RUTLNAD, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a clarification from the Rutland Regional Medical Center about COVID-19 infections in some staff members.

The hospital told us at least five staff members from the Inpatient Medical Oncology unit tested positive for the virus. But, it’s actually staffers from the 5th floor inpatient medical unit.

That unit is separate from all outpatient services and no employees from the Foley Cancer Center have tested positive for the virus.

The MOU name was only used internally, but the hospital says it will no longer use it.

Related Story:

Rutland hospital unit in isolation after 5 staffers test positive

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.