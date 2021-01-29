Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Chittenden County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes beds for Kids

Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers at work.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers at work.(Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Childhood friends Bob Brosseau, Dan Parot, and Mike Lemieux started the only Vermont chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in June of 2019.

The inspiration came after Bob watched an episode of the web series “Returning the Favor,” which featured the nonprofit. SHP has built more than 60,000 beds for kids ages 3 to 17 and has 241 chapters across the country and world. Its simple mission: “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

”The Chittenden County chapter meets twice a month to build beds for Vermont kids at a workshop in Essex Junction. A number of local organizations contribute materials and bedding. This month marks a momentous occasion: The chapter’s 500th bed was delivered to a family in South Burlington.

