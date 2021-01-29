Vermont Army National Guard deploys to U.S. Central Command

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Vermont Army National Guard soldiers are deploying to the U.S. Central Command.

This mission will send them across the U.S. and they’ll be gone for a year.

Brigadier General Greg Knight says the troops have worked hard for this deployment and that they’ve been training for more than a year.

For their families left behind, there will be financial counseling, a 24-hour hotline and tax prep services.

Vermont state leaders say they’re grateful for the men and women who make this sacrifice.

A ceremony is being held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site.

