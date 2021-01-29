Vermont realtors: more buyers, not enough sellers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont realtors say there’s a big market of people who want to buy a home, but there’s not a lot of homes out there.

Local realtors have described the housing market currently as a rollercoaster and despite being flooded with buyers looking to make the Green Mountain State home, there’s a slow down.

Mike Conroy with Keller Williams Vermont says sales are still happening but with a short inventory of houses, buyers are waiting.

According to the Vermont Association of Realtors, December 2020 saw a 63% decrease in active houses on the market compared to 2019.

Conroy says he believes this is because of the tightening of COVID-19 regulations, concerns over virus spread, and a buying up of excess houses leading up to winter.

Although the trend is still for people to want to come to Vermont, Conroy says those looking to pack up are now looking at ideal conditions

“And if you think this year might be the year, yeah this is a great time to be, this us a great time and we have counseled our clients to be prepared and ready to go as soon as they are comfortable becuase the market is super super conducive to the seller at the moment,” said Conroy.

